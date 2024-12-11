Guyana moves ahead with efforts to advance forensic capabilities

–Indian expert to spearhead establishment of modern school, full operationalisation of lab

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, announced that the government recently finalised an agreement to establish a state-of-the-art forensic school designed to serve the entire Caribbean region, marking a significant step forward for regional crime-solving efforts.

During his address at the GPF’s Annual Christmas breakfast, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasised the importance of transforming the force into a modern, efficient, and trustworthy institution.

Dr. Ali highlighted ongoing investments aimed at fully operationalising the existing Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

He noted that these initiatives were being led by a seasoned expert—the former head of the Crime Investigation Bureau in India—bringing a wealth of experience to strengthen Guyana’s forensic infrastructure.

“We have just concluded an agreement to have… an expert, the former head of the Crime Investigation Bureau in India, to be leading our effort in the establishment of a forensic school and fully operationalise the forensic lab here in Guyana to serve all of the region.

“These are not simple investments. We have already established that the forensic lab will be there for all of the Caribbean. We now will have this asset with the human potential for all of the Caribbean,” the Head of State said.

Under a collaborative initiative between Guyana and India, police officers in Guyana are receiving specialised training to enhance their skills and efficiency.

This partnership focuses on areas such as forensic science, investigative techniques, and modern policing methods.

Earlier this month, the government announced its collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in India to train and equip local police officers in NFSU-certified investigative techniques, forensic science, cyber-security and forensic psychology.

The government is prioritising the development of the GPF through substantial investments, including enhanced training programmes, competitive salary increases, and educational scholarships. These initiatives aim to improve professionalism, boost morale, and attract talent.