Jet Global Services launches local operations

–connecting four continents from July 2025

JET Global Services (Guyana) Inc., a Guyana-incorporated company, has announced the launch of its chartered international flight operations, connecting Guyana to Europe, North America, and South America, starting in July 2025.

According to a press release, this groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in positioning Guyana as a premier hub for global connectivity, driving economic growth, and enhancing travel opportunities for citizens and visitors alike.

In partnership with GullivAir, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Luna Jets in Paris, France, Jet Global Services is set to redefine air travel in Guyana.

GullivAir’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330-200 aircraft offers 269 seats across business, premium, and economy classes, ensuring a travel experience defined by comfort and elegance.

Each traveller will enjoy the convenience of two 23-kg check-in suitcases and eight-kg hand luggage, with additional capacity for cargo movement, catering to both leisure and business needs.

GullivAir is in the final stages of receiving all the requisite approvals from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, which is anticipated to be within weeks.

Flights will be to and from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, facilitating direct, non-stop flights to key international destinations, including:

– Georgetown – London, United Kingdom (Negotiating transit with Barbados, Tobago, Antigua,

St. Lucia)

– Georgetown to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

– Georgetown to Toronto, Canada (Twice a week)

– Georgetown to New York, USA

As Guyana becomes a significant player in the global oil market, the demand for a reliable, affordable international airline has never been more pressing. Jet Global Services and its partners are fully committed to meeting this demand, connecting Guyana with the world while propelling Guyana’s economy.

“Passengers can anticipate unparalleled travel benefits that redefine air travel. Our dedication to exceptional customer service guarantees [that] every journey is comfortable and enjoyable,” the airline said.

The key features include Multiple-Class Options: tailored business, premium, and economy classes designed for every traveller’s unique needs; exceptional In-Flight Experience: Indulge in high-quality meals, a variety of entertainment options and a courteous, attentive service team dedicated to your satisfaction; Seamless Connectivity: effortlessly book flights and access comprehensive customer support via our user-friendly website, mobile app, and dedicated call centre available on WhatsApp.

Travellers will soon be able to explore the world quickly and confidently, empowered by the airline’s secure and sophisticated digital platforms. Jet Global Services intends to be travellers’ gateway to the globe.