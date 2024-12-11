Guyana inches closer to further advancing aviation training capacity

–as Minister Edghill meets with ICAO team ahead of key accreditation for Aviation Training School

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan A. Edghill, recently engaged the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Trainair Plus accreditation team and representatives of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) during a courtesy visit aimed at advancing Guyana’s aviation training capacity.

The ICAO team was in Guyana to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) as part of the process to accredit the institution under the ICAO Trainair Plus program. CATS, which has been certified by the GCAA and the Guyana National Accreditation Council, serves as an approved aviation training organisation.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the assessment focused on ensuring that CATS meets international standards for an approved training organisation capable of offering ICAO-endorsed courses across aviation disciplines. This milestone accreditation will allow Guyana to both access and develop ICAO-standardised training packages, positioning CATS as a global resource within the Trainair Plus network.

Established in 1974 as the Air Traffic Services Training School, CATS has long been a cornerstone of air traffic services training in Guyana, including the preparation of air traffic controllers and assistants. Over the decades, its high training standards have been instrumental in maintaining staff competence and ensuring the safety of Guyana’s airspace.

Minister Edghill highlighted the Government of Guyana’s vision to elevate CATS into a Centre of Excellence, offering a comprehensive suite of aviation training courses not only to Guyanese professionals but also to participants from across the Caribbean and beyond.

“With the rapid evolution of aviation technology and the growing demand for skilled personnel, this accreditation is crucial for Guyana to remain competitive on both the national and international stage,” Minister Edghill stated. “Our goal is to make Guyana a leader in aviation training, leveraging the expertise of ICAO and the support of the GCAA.”

Once accredited, CATS will contribute to ICAO’s global library of training courses, accessible to Trainair Plus members worldwide. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader development trajectory, reinforcing Guyana’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the aviation sector.

The partnership between the Government of Guyana, ICAO, and the GCAA marks a significant step towards transforming CATS into a regional hub for aviation training and excellence, further cementing Guyana’s position on the global aviation map.