Showstoppers, Pouderoyen among others move on

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen, Brothers, and Family advanced to the semifinal round when the inaugural edition of the Rockstone Street-ball Classic commenced on Friday evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac in West Bank Demerara.

Showstoppers dismantled Jetty Gunners 5-1. Deon Alfred bagged a brace in the first and 21st minute while Stephon Jupiter, Teffon Fraser, and Donte McAulay scored in the second, 11th, and 19th minute respectively. For the loser, Chris Macey scored in the 33rd minute.

They will now battle Pouderoyen Brothers in the semifinal after the aforementioned team bested Westside Ballerz 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks following a 1-1 score.

Prior to the aforesaid conclusion, Dwayne Peters gave Pouderoyen Brothers the initial lead in the first minute while Darrel Abrams equalized in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Ballers Empire downed Agricola 4-2. The quartet of Kevin Padmore, Ravin Naughton, Jaleei Alcindor, and Samuel Garnett scored in the fourth, 27th, 30th, and 40th minute apiece. For the loser, Bilaal Jabbar scored in the sixth and 14th minute respectively.

Their next opponent, Team Family, downed Bagotstown Warriors 2-0 via goals from Teon Stewart and Lloyd Matthews in the sixth and 25th minute respectively.

The winner of the event will pocket $200,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively.

The event will conclude on December 6th at the same venue.

