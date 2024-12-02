Unbeaten champs Marian storm into final

MVP Sports girls U-11 football c’ship…

MARIAN Academy, led by coach Troy Wright, showed their dominance as defending champions as they have stopped all challengers with some impressive performances in a squad boasting a host of budding stars.

On Saturday’s semifinals at the Ministry of Education Ground, they lined up against Potaro Primary and they lived up to the hype and form with a 3-nil victory.

Marian Academy’s Ella Fernandes hit the back of the net in the 16th minute as they took the early advantage.

Second-half goals from Haley Haberkorn in the 22nd and 30th minutes sealed the contest for the champions as they showed their intent on reclaiming their title, booking a spot in the final set for December 7 at the CARIFESTA Avenue Ground.

In the other semis, Waramuri took a needle victory over top side St. John the Baptist Primary.

Waramuri Primary’s goal scorer was Attai Harris in the 8th minute of play.

In the clashes for 5th to 8th places, West Ruimveldt Primary defeated Genesis Primary 3-nil with Ariel Farley scoring a hat-trick of goals in the 1st, 3rd and 13th while Stella Maris Primary also won via the same score line over Smith Memorial Primary with goals from Jada Cranmore and Gabreann Thomas.

The winning school will benefit from $100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) in kind, along with trophies and medals with $75,000 for second place, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth place along with trophies.

The most disciplined team will also be awarded and individual prizes will go towards the top goal scorer, MVP and best goalkeeper.