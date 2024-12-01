Over 3,000 community roads completed as PPP/C Gov’t accelerates development

– says VP Jagdeo

MORE than 3,000 community roads have been completed nationwide under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration, with small contractors playing a pivotal role in this transformative initiative.

Vice President (VP) and General Secretary of the PPP, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, highlighted this achievement during a recent press conference, emphasising the government’s commitment to creating opportunities and improving infrastructure across the country.

Dr. Jagdeo explained that this approach has allowed small contractors to thrive while delivering critical infrastructure. In Region Ten alone, over 300 contractors executed projects worth more than $4 billion. “This strategy empowers local contractors and strengthens communities. It’s all happening with the same technical capacity,” he stated.

NATIONWIDE INFRASTRUCTURE BOOM

In addition to road improvements, nearly 200 bridges are being constructed across Guyana. In Region Six, 45 of 46 bridges leading to Lethem are being replaced, enhancing connectivity. Major projects such as the construction of two four-lane bridges—one across the river at Wismar and another underway—are reshaping the nation’s infrastructure landscape.

Key highways, including the East Bank, East Coast, and Berbice four-lane roads, are advancing rapidly, with significant developments transforming areas like Diamond and Crane. “The East Bank is unrecognisable now,” Dr. Jagdeo remarked.

To address the critical issue of flooding, the government has ramped up efforts to enhance drainage systems. Sixty new drainage pumps are being installed through a World Bank-funded project, along with the rehabilitation of 60 kokers and the construction of 19 pumping stations. Several Hope-like canals are also being built to direct water to the Atlantic Ocean.

“This work is unprecedented. If we relied on previous contractors, it would have taken ten years to build just 19 pumping stations,” Dr. Jagdeo said, highlighting the government’s efficiency in mobilising resources and accelerating projects.

In the housing sector, 38,000 house lots have been distributed, supported by extensive infrastructural development, including roads and electricity. The government is also running a 75-kilometre high-power transmission line and progressing with the gas-to-energy project, which remains a priority despite delays.

Dr. Jagdeo underscored the administration’s commitment to transparency, noting that all contracts are publicly available on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website. However, he criticised the opposition for spreading misinformation and opposing key projects like the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project.

“The opposition doesn’t even read,” he asserted. “With their attitude, should we bring them on a committee or board? They stymie progress.”

The Vice President emphasised that the scale of the work being undertaken by the PPP/C government is unmatched. From roads and bridges to housing and energy projects, these initiatives are reshaping Guyana’s infrastructure and driving sustainable growth.

“These achievements are a testament to our dedication to delivering on our promises and transforming the lives of all Guyanese,” Dr. Jagdeo concluded.