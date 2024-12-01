Trekking, Trails, and Tales: Adventures in the Deep South Rupununi

– this hidden gem should be on your travel bucket list

THE Deep -South Rupununi of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) is not often on the travel bucket list for many people, but it should be!

We all know that traveling helps us expand our horizons, learn more about cultures and make lifetime memories. However, when we only gravitate to the well-known hotspots, we miss the opportunities to dive deep into culture, meet local people, and discover hidden gems.

If you want to see something truly unique, exploring the undiscovered treasure of the Deep South will open up new doors and give you unexpected insights into how truly magnificent Guyana is.

Trekking through the savannahs of the Deep South Rupununi allows you to discover places that remain untapped by the modern world, giving you a chance to gain insights into traditional cultures and customs.

One such place is the Saddle Mountain Ranch.

Here are some reasons why you should travel through the ‘Deep South’ to Saddle Mountain.

1. DELVE DEEP INTO THE RUPUNUNI RANCHERS WAY OF LIFE

Saddle mountain is a peaceful utopia with a charm of its own, surrounded by traditional, unique architecture. It provides a cozy place to stay and to experience the life of Indigenous Ranchers. Being family owned; you’ll get to immerse yourself in an experience that is not only authentic but also edifying.

2. MAKE CONNECTIONS WITH LOCALS AND LEARN ABOUT THEIR STORIES

Saddle Mountain is owned by the Kenyon family, who have lived there for decades. Thomas Kenyon, recounts that it was in those savannahs, he met his wife Joan. The two together built to family home into a haven to share with. The ranch is now ran by their daughter, Ayla, who envisions a bright future for tourism prospects.

3. MESMERISING SAVANNAH AND ROCKY TRAILS

The journey to get to the saddle mountain is an adventure within itself. Its roughly about a few hours’ drive from region nine’s central town, Lethem. Saddle mountain is widely known for its dusty trails, ideal for trekking and nature lovers. Driving across the enchanting savannah is just the beginning. As you wander through, you’ll come across many mesmerising terrains as you must carefully navigate flat rocks in a small lake to get to Saddle Mountain. In the dry season, a clear path is unveiled as the lake waters usually settle at the deeper basins of the lake.

4. HORSEBACK RIDING

To truly immerse yourself in the rancher’s lifestyle, at Saddle Mountain you’re encouraged to grab your ridings boots and a cowboy hat. Carefully guided by the staff, you’ll be given a tour of the grounds while mounted on the back of one of their majestic horses and if you’re lucky you’ll even get a chance to round up the cattle.

5. UNFORGETTABLE MEMORIES

Stepping away from the bustle of city life and journeying to the Deep South Rupununi is unexpected and thrilling experience that will stay with you forever. So, don’t be afraid to ‘Saddle’ up and explore!