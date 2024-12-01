News Archives
Traffic Chief alerts public to dangers of improperly packed goods
Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh
– says unsafe load is dangerous, unlawful
TRAFFIC Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, has issued a strong warning about the dangers of improper load packing, emphasising its severe implications for road safety.
He highlighted that unsecured loads—whether sand, stones, goods, or machinery without adequate straps or chains—pose significant risks.

“Improperly packed loads lead to constant spillage along the road, obstruct visibility for other road users, and create irregular conditions that hinder smooth travel. Extended machinery without proper safety coverage can cause accidents by coming into contact with cyclists, motorcyclists, or colliding with vehicles,” Singh stated.

He underscored that such practices are not only unsafe but also unlawful.
“This is an offence, and the police, particularly traffic ranks, have a critical role in curbing these unsafe norms. Unfortunately, these violations are prevalent across regions,” Singh added.

The Traffic Chief urged owners, drivers, porters, contractors, employers, and service providers to comply with the law by using adequate covers for lorries, industrial straps, and chains to secure equipment.
“We alert all stakeholders to make the necessary adjustments to ensure safety on our roads,” Singh concluded.

 

