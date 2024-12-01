Guyana reaffirms commitment to food security with record rice production

– aims to produce all Corn, Soy locally by next year, Minister Mustapha announces

GUYANA has reaffirmed its position as a vital player in the Caribbean’s food security efforts, according to Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.

During a community meeting held at the Beterverwagting Community Centre on Saturday morning, Minister Mustapha provided an update on the agricultural sector, highlighting significant achievements and ambitious plans for the future.

In a historic announcement, Minister Mustapha revealed that Guyana has surpassed the 700,000-tonne mark in rice production for the first time in history.

“We are presently at 724,000 tonnes, and we still have more to harvest,” he stated, crediting this record production to substantial investments in the sector. Over the past four years, government support for agriculture has tripled, with a more than 300 per cent increase in the budgetary allocation since 2021.

Looking ahead, Minister Mustapha forecasted that 2024 will be a pivotal year for agriculture, with expectations of even higher production levels.

“This year again, 2024 will be one of the most productive years for us in agriculture, in all areas except sugar,” he expressed optimism, asserting that Guyana’s agricultural output would continue to grow, solidifying its role as a leader in the Caribbean food security movement.

A key focus of the minister’s address was the growing interest in agriculture among young people. Despite the allure of the oil and gas sector, more youths are recognising the importance of agriculture as a sustainable career path. “In every corner of our country, we have seen a renewed interest in agriculture over the last four years,” Minister Mustapha remarked, emphasising the sector’s potential for young professionals.

Minister Mustapha also highlighted the impact of these agricultural investments on Guyana’s food security. The country is now producing 60 per cent of the food it consumes, marking a significant step towards self-sufficiency. “We, as a government, want to produce more. We want Guyana to produce almost all the food it needs,” he stated, mentioning efforts to reduce reliance on imports of corn and soy, which cost the country nearly $30 million annually for livestock feed. The government aims to meet all local corn and soy needs by the end of next year.

In discussing specific plans for the Beterverwagting/Triumph area, Minister Mustapha outlined a comprehensive strategy to enhance agricultural production. He assured local farmers of the ministry’s commitment to supporting them through new productivity-boosting projects.

The minister also announced initiatives designed to empower youth and women in the community, including smart agriculture training in shade-house cultivation and hydroponics for members of the Beterverwagting/Triumph Community Development Council, which consists mainly of these groups.

Furthermore, the government will continue its Black Giant Chicken programme, aimed at supporting low-income households with poultry for subsistence farming. Minister Mustapha confirmed that 20 individuals, including youth and single mothers, would receive Black Giant chicks in the coming week to help develop their small-scale poultry operations.

To improve farming conditions in the Beterverwagting/Triumph area, the Minister pledged to address key infrastructural challenges, including upgrades to access dams and clearing drainage and irrigation channels.

With these initiatives, Guyana is poised to strengthen its agricultural sector, enhancing food security and promoting sustainable practices within communities across the nation.