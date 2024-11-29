Rockstone Street-ball Classic set for this evening

THE inaugural edition of the Rockstone Street-ball Classic will commence this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.

In the opening match at 19:00 hours, Team Family of Mocha will match skills with Bagotstown Warriors, while the second match will pit Agricola against Ballerz Empire at 19:50 hours.

In the third contest, the Pouderoyen Brothers will face off against the West Side Ballers at 20:40 hours. The final match of the night will pit Showstoppers against Jetty Gunners at 21:30 hours.

The winners of the aforementioned matches will advance to the semifinal round, which will be staged on December 6th at the same venue.

The event, which will utilise an elimination format, features eight teams batting for over $400,000 in cash and prizes.

The winner of the event will pocket $200,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively.

Esan Griffith, Coordinator of the Championship, said, “The excitement for this inaugural championship is palpable because the players and fans have shown their commitment and passion in making this a reality. They have implored us in the past to continue staging events of this nature, which led to the birth of this championship. West Demerara is a major street-ball community, and we are excited about the potential that this tournament has. All systems are in place for an exciting and safe night. The players and fans are ready to represent their teams, and all that is left to do is sound the opening whistle.”

He further said, “We once again thank the sponsors, Guyana Brewery under the Rockstone brand, a product that has become ingrained in the community, for showing trust in staging this event, which has the capacity to become a national success. This is simply the beginning of bigger and better things from this product.”

Complete Tournament Fixtures

Quarterfinal round – Friday, November 29th

(1): Team Family vs. Bagotstown Warriors

(2): Agricola vs. Ballerz Empire

(3): Pouderoyen Brothers vs. Westside Ballers

(4): Jetty Ballers vs. Showstoppers

Semifinal Round – Friday, December 6th

(5): Winner of 1 vs. Winner of 2

(6): Winner of 3 vs. Winner of 4

3rd Place

(7): Loser of 5 vs Loser of 6

Final

(8): Winner of 5 vs. Winner of 6