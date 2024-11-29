GBI supports Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

GUYANA Beverages Inc (GBI) in an effort to contribute to the development of women’s football has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as a sponsor of the Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup, and end of year tournament slated to kick off on Saturday, November 30 at the Parade Ground.

Through this collaboration, GBI will provide its popular Fruta juice and Oasis water brands to fuel players and fans alike, ensuring they stay hydrated throughout the tournament.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Guyana Football Federation for such an important event in the local sports calendar,” said Mr. Samuel Arjoon, GBI’s General Manager. “Football is a sport that continues to thrive in Guyana, and we’re proud to support the Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup, which promotes women’s participation in the game. At Guyana Beverages, we understand the importance of hydration, and we’re excited to provide the players, coaches, and fans with our trusted Fruta and Oasis drinks during the tournament.”

The Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup is an exciting competition that showcases the talent of female footballers across Guyana. With kick-off games beginning on November 30, 2024, the event promises to be a celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and the growing popularity of women’s football in the country. The tournament is expected to draw large crowds and will be a significant step forward in the development of women’s football in Guyana.

Guyana Beverages Inc. was keen to note that it remains committed to supporting sports, health, and wellness initiatives that positively impact communities across the country. As a long-time partner in promoting healthy hydration, the company’s sponsorship of the tournament further reinforces its commitment to supporting athleticism and the well-being of Guyanese people.

Commenting on the partnership, President of the GFF, Mr. Wayne Forde, noted “We are deeply grateful to Guyana Beverages Inc. for their investment in women’s football. Supporting female athletes is not just about fostering talent—it’s about addressing the historic underinvestment in women’s sports and recognising the immense value they bring to the game and our communities.”

He referred to the partnership as a testament to the transformative power of investing in underserved athletes, and noted the Federation’s excitement to work with Guyana Beverages Inc. to inspire young girls and strengthen the future of women’s football in Guyana.

As the excitement builds for the tournament, fans and players alike can look forward to an action-packed series of matches, made even better by the refreshing taste and health benefits of Fruta and Oasis drinks.