…Bakewell is first corporate entity on board

Bakery giants, Bakewell, is the first corporate entity to throw its support behind the One Guyana National Futsal Championship which is set to kick off on Tuesday December 3, at the National Gymnasium.

Organised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation MS, this inaugural format signals the return of year-end football which was organised using the 11 a-side version of the game by the National Award winning entity, for decades.

And, for all of those year’s Bakewell was on board lending valuable support, and it’s on this foundation that Assistant General Manager of Bakewell, Mr. Shannan Ganga said, his company had no hesitation whatsoever, in partnering with the K&S Organisation.

“It’s well documented that Bakewell has been a consistent partner with this organisation over the many years of year end football and by extension, supporting sports in Guyana. As a company, we are elated to see the return of this year end spectacle even though it’s the futsal version of the game.”

Ganga further noted that the competition will afford hundreds of players the opportunity from around Guyana to showcase their skills before thousands of fans over the period the tournament would be played.

Co-Directors of the K&S Organisation, Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey Major were both elated to be back in the organisers seat for something they have built a lasting legacy in terms of top class promoting and organising.

Muhammad said that they are very grateful to the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for playing a huge role in the rebirth of the year end spectacle.

“And to Bakewell, what can we say, it’s a partnership that has never been ended and now we are back together again to do what we both love, seeing football played at this time of the year. We want to thank the Management and Staff of Bakewell for their support and assure you all that this inaugural championship, would be spectacular for all.”

A total of 64 teams would be battling from next Tuesday in the straight knockout competition with every team set to walk away with cash. The championship is powered by the Government of Guyana.