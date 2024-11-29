A Record Chance to boost Guyana’s athletic talent

A Record Chance Inc. is set to host its second sprint camp on November 30th at Thirst Park. The camp aims to enhance the skills and performance of Guyana’s top junior athletes.

This initiative is designed to refine athletic skills and provide a comprehensive understanding of how to maximise individual talents both on and off the field.

With over 120 athletes already signed up, the camp will bring together a diverse young talent eager to learn and grow.

Approximately 30 experienced coaches will also participate, contributing to a robust coaches’ programme to elevate the region’s training standard.

Over 120 athletes will participate in the camp, featuring a rigorous training regimen under the guidance of experienced coaches. The camp will also include a coaches’ programme led by world-renowned NCAA coach Karim Abdel-Wahab.

The initiative aims to improve athletic performance and foster a love for sport within the community. By providing a platform for young athletes to learn from experienced coaches and compete against their peers, A Record Chance hopes to inspire the next generation of Guyanese sporting stars.

Carlwyn Collins, the Marketing Manager of A Record Chance Inc., emphasised the importance of this camp in boosting athletes’ value. He noted that scouts have been reaching out to assess local talent, indicating a growing interest in Guyana’s athletes from abroad.

National indoor record holder Arinze Chance, the founder of A Record Chance Inc., highlighted that while the organisation’s primary focus is on track and field, plans are underway to expand its reach to other athletic disciplines by 2026.