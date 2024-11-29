Eteringbang airstrip commissioned

-named in honour of fallen hero, Brigadier Gary Beaton

HONOURING the late Brigadier Gary Beaton, the newly rehabilitated $688 million Eteringbang airstrip in Region Seven was on Thursday unveiled.

Officially named the Brigadier Gary Beaton Aerodrome, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to withstand all weather conditions and ensure 24-hour accessibility.

Beaton was among five service men who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash last year. Prior to his tragic passing, he worked as one of the key engineers on the project.

Paying tribute to the longstanding serviceman, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, in his address reminded of the dedication and commitment of the men and women who serve in the Guyana Defence Force.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate this commissioning today. We would have loved for Gary to be here physically, but his legacy lives on. The good book tells us that our works endure, and it is the work we do, the contributions we make, and the sacrifices we offer that keep us alive.”

The Head of State further highlighted that the new airstrip will unlock vast economic prospects for Eteringbang and its surrounding communities.

“For years, this facility held back the community economically and in terms of infrastructure, simply because access was limited. Now, things will change.”

He added: “This facility will lead to many other developments in the community.”

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) invested $214.5 million in the project to upgrade the airfield to concrete pavement in September 2022.

Over the years, the laterite-built airstrip experienced significant safety issues.

The project site, which was located close to the Guyana-Venezuela border, presented soldiers and engineers with a variety of hurdles, including robberies and trouble locating supplies.

Now 2,100 feet of the runway have been upgraded, greatly increasing both safety and operational capability.

The scope of works included leveling and compacting the existing airstrip, establishing a cement-stabilised base, casting concrete slabs, and ensuring adequate drainage and lighting.

“With this upgrade, we are expecting an economic explosion in the region,” Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan said during his remarks.

Recounting the many challenges the GDF had faced during the construction phase, Khan dubbed the project’s completed a ‘proud’ moment for the army.’

The completion of the Brigadier Gary Beaton Aerodrome marks not just the end of a challenging construction but the awakening of new opportunities.

Despite the challenges the project was completed in 28 months, utilising 700 concrete slabs and 28,000 sacks of cement. The effort involved 240 personnel, accumulating 70,000 man-hours. Key equipment included nine concrete mixers and various vehicles. The project’s success was attributed to effective project management, daily communication, and the dedication of personnel like Brigadier Beaton.

Aside from the economic spin-offs, the airstrip will create a critical transportation link between Guyana and Venezuela, capable of accommodating all local aircraft, except the Beechcraft.