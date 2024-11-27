Yupukari to soon boast its very own secondary school

FOR the 60-odd secondary school students living in and around the Indigenous community of Yupukari in Central Rupununi, the thought of having their very own school is more than they could have ever asked for.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, when completed, the $22.5 Million facility will not just make accessing secondary education easier, but will also make it more affordable as well as enjoyable.

“This initiative will address a long-standing challenge faced by students who currently travel extensive distances, or reside in dormitories at the St. Ignatius Secondary School to access secondary education,” the ministry said, adding:

“By bringing the school closer to their home, the project promises to ease the burden on families, and ensure that students can focus on their academic journey without the strain of long commutes.”

Minister Manickchand, who was in community just recently, underscored the government’s holistic approach to addressing educational needs, emphasising that the initiative extends beyond the physical construction of the school.

She outlined critical supporting measures, such as teacher training, provision of necessary furniture, and ongoing monitoring and evaluation of teaching standards, ensuring a sustainable and high-quality educational experience for students.

“In addition to building the school, we need to train the teachers who will serve here. We must also ensure that the classrooms are equipped with the necessary furniture. Once the school is operational, it’s vital that we continue to monitor and evaluate how effectively students are being taught. It’s about creating a complete and sustainable system that delivers real results,” Minister Manickchand is quoted in the release as saying.

And, highlighting the wider benefits to be derived from the project, she said: “This school is not just a building; it’s a symbol of progress and opportunity. The challenges of overcrowding at St. Ignatius Secondary, the long distances students travel, and the strain on families will all be eased by this

development. The positive ripple effects will be felt throughout the community, ensuring that every child has a fair chance at success.”

Toshao of Yupukari Russian Dorrick also had something to say of what he thought of this latest development in his community, and couldn’t help but convey his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the village council and residents. “This is a timely initiative, because we currently have over 170 primary school children in our village,” Toshao Dorrick said. “With the government focusing on education in Yupukari, I always say that we are moving forward. This project will pave the way for significant progress in our community. We are very grateful to the Ministry of Education and the government for their continued support.”

‘The project has been awarded to contractor Clyve King following a competitive bidding process, the ministry said, adding: “The process adhered to the guidelines of the Public Procurement Act, and was overseen by the National Tender Board Administration (NTBA) to ensure transparency and fairness. The construction is expected to be completed within a year, with work commencing promptly.”

This new school block is part of the Ministry of Education’s broader mission to reduce educational disparities between coastal and hinterland regions.

By investing in infrastructure and access to quality education, the ministry said in its release, “the government seeks to create equitable opportunities for all Guyanese children, ensuring that no child is left behind regardless of geographic location.”

In closing, the release said: “Parents, teachers, and community members alike have expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming facility, viewing it as a critical step in the advancement of Yupukari’s education system.

“The Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing educational access and quality nationwide. “The Yupukari Secondary School Block is yet another testament to the government’s dedication to investing in the future of Guyana’s youth, laying the foundation for a stronger, more educated society.”