Prime Minister engages GCCI executives on energy security, national development

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Wednesday met with Executive Members of the Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at his Office on Camp Street to discuss critical national matters, including energy security and the Government’s developmental priorities.

The visiting delegation was led by Mrs. Kathy Smith, the newly elected President of the GCCI, and included Senior Vice President Mr. Gavin Ramsoondar, Junior Vice President Mr. Brian Edwards, Executive Members and Past Presidents Mr. Timothy Tucker and Mr. Kester Hutson, and Administration Manager Ms. Rene Daniels.

The Prime Minister and Mrs. Smith engaged in meaningful dialogue surrounding Guyana’s current economic trajectory and the role of the private sector in supporting the Government’s transformative agenda. Discussions also covered collaborative efforts to enhance energy access and resilience as Guyana advances major infrastructure and investment initiatives.

The GCCI, founded in 1889, stands as one of the oldest and most influential private sector organizations in the country, representing a wide range of business interests and promoting economic development.

Prime Minister Phillips emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue and partnership between the Government and the private sector in achieving sustainable national growth. Both parties committed to continued collaboration on issues vital to Guyana’s future.