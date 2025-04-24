Natural Resources agencies engage mining, logging stakeholders in Mahdia

In a continued effort to strengthen ties with the natural resources sector, a multi-agency delegation comprising representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), and Guyana Gold Board (GGB), conducted a stakeholder engagement today in Mahdia, Region 8.

The outreach forms part of Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat’s ongoing commitment to engage stakeholders directly, address sector-related challenges, and provide solutions through consistent dialogue. The Minister has emphasized that open communication and responsive leadership are essential for the sustained growth of Guyana’s mining and forestry sectors.

During the engagement, stakeholders had the opportunity to interact with GGB Manager Ms. Eondrene Thompson, raising questions and seeking clarity on issues concerning gold trading and regulation.

Deputy Commissioner of the GFC also urged stakeholders to practice environmentally responsible mining and sustainable logging, noting that preserving Guyana’s forests is critical to balancing development with environmental protection. He emphasized the national and global benefits of sustainable forestry, especially as Guyana pursues its Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Commissioner of the GGMC, Mr. Newell Dennison, delivered insights on the mining industry’s current trajectory and responded to concerns from miners, offering guidance on regulatory and operational matters.

The forum reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development through regular consultations and active support to hinterland and interior communities that rely on natural resources. It also showcased the integrated approach among natural resource agencies in maintaining regulatory oversight while encouraging responsible growth.

This visit to Mahdia is one of several engagements planned across the country as part of the ministry’s ongoing stakeholder relations strategy.