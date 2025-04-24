Guyana poised to achieve universal secondary education by 2026 – Minister Manickchand

over 40 new and upgraded secondary schools fuel education push

In a major stride towards transforming the nation’s education landscape, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced that Guyana is on track to achieve universal secondary education by mid-2026, as the government continues to prioritize development across all sectors, including education.

The announcement came during the official launch of the Ministry of Education’s STEAM Fair at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday, where the Minister provided an in-depth update on the progress, challenges, and future of Guyana’s evolving education system.

“We are closer than ever to obtaining universal secondary education,” Minister Manickchand stated, noting the ongoing expansion of educational infrastructure and accessibility across the country.

She disclosed that 20 new secondary schools are expected to open by September 2025, setting the stage for full access by the following year. “By mid next year, we would have achieved universal secondary education across Guyana,” she affirmed.

SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS ACROSS REGIONS

In outlining developments, the Minister noted the construction and rehabilitation of major institutions in Georgetown, such as Christchurch Secondary, the new St. George’s, North Ruimveldt, and St. Mary’s Secondary, which will become the new Brickdam Secondary. The historic St. Rose’s High School, demolished in 2017, has also been fully rebuilt.

Upgrades and expansions have been completed or are underway at Queen’s College, Bishops’, St. Winifred’s, East Ruimveldt, Tucville, and Campbellville Secondary.

Across the regions, the Ministry is executing one of the most ambitious education infrastructure expansions in Guyana’s history: Region 1: 5 secondary schools under construction; Region 7: 4 new schools planned; Region 8: 3 schools being built; Region 9: 7 schools in total, including 2 recently commissioned; Region 6: New schools at Orealla and Siparuta and East Bank Demerara: Extensions at Diamond, with new schools at Prospect and Kaneville.

Highlighting broader improvements in education access, Minister Manickchand said, “Guyana has the highest enrollment rate of nursery children in the Commonwealth Caribbean,” underscoring strong parental demand for early childhood education.

She also noted the progress in teacher training, a critical component of quality education. “When we came in, we had just under 10,000 teachers with 72% trained. Today, we have over 14,000 teachers, and 99% are either trained or in training,” she said.

STRENGTHENING TECHNICAL AND VOCATIONAL PATHWAYS

Manickchand also emphasized the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). New facilities are being included in the schools under construction, with dedicated Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) labs. A new practical instruction center is also being developed in Bartica to support hands-on skills training.

The Minister confirmed that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results will be available on or before June 26, noting that the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is already in possession of the completed scripts and standardization is set to begin shortly.

Minister Manickchand concluded by urging citizens to support and safeguard the nation’s education progress: “All that I spoke about could be tanked if there is no vision, if there is no commitment, if there is no experience. Experience matters.”

With Guyana’s education sector surging ahead in both reach and quality, the Ministry’s efforts underscore the government’s steadfast commitment to inclusive, future-ready development.