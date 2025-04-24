Police launch market safety outreach to strengthen ECD community security

IN a proactive step to improve public safety and deepen community engagement, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram, Commander of Regional Police Division 4″C”, has spearheaded a series of community outreach visits to the Mahaica, Mon Repos, and Plaisance Markets along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The outreach was part of a broader initiative by the Guyana Police Force to address concerns raised by vendors, shoppers, and residents regarding loitering, theft, and general safety in these busy market zones. During the visits, Assistant Commissioner Pareshram and his team met with market stakeholders to share safety tips tailored to meet these commercial environments, including securing merchandise, maintaining situational awareness during peak hours, and promptly reporting suspicious activities.

The Commander was joined by senior police officials, including Chief Inspector Charles, Inspectors Payne, Roop, Haley-Fraser, and Barlow-Robinson, along with Sergeants Fields, Mitchell-Caleb, and Moriah, and ranks from the Regional Community Relations Department.

Also lending their support were local government representatives, including Ms. Parbattie Singh, Chairwoman of the Unity/Vereeniging NDC; Roseana Shivlall, Overseer of the Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance NDC; Cherlyn Herod, Market Clerk; and Erwin Allen, Ranger of the Plaisance NDC. Their involvement underscored the importance of a united approach between law enforcement and local authorities.

Beyond personal safety, discussions addressed traffic congestion and parking issues, particularly involving hire cars and Route 50 and Mahaica minibuses. Plans are underway to allocate designated drop-off and loading zones for vendors, and improving access and flow around the market areas.

The police also committed to increasing visibility in these areas, and working with other agencies to repaint road signs and enhance traffic control infrastructure.

This initiative reflects the police force’s dedication to community-oriented policing, emphasizing partnership, visibility, and proactive communication to make public spaces safer and more efficient for all.