Traffic officers host public engagement at Stabroek to promote road safety

In a continued effort to improve road safety and foster responsible transportation practices, Traffic Officers on Wednesday hosted a public engagement session in the busy Stabroek area, targeting both public transportation users and service providers.

The session forms part of a broader campaign by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to raise awareness and bring about positive behavioral changes among commuters and drivers alike. Officers addressed a range of critical road safety concerns while offering guidance on legal requirements and best practices.

Key topics covered included: The illegality of obscured identification marks on vehicles; Concerns raised by commuters over minibus drivers operating under the influence of alcohol and speeding; Driver inattentiveness and defective tires were highlighted as leading causes of road accidents; Overcharging

of commuters, which remains a persistent issue; the use of loud music or unauthorized sound systems in minibuses, in violation of road service licenses; solicitation of passengers in undesignated areas; installation of coloured lights on public transport vehicles, which is prohibited; Reminders were issued to both drivers and passengers about using designated bus stops to ensure safety and legal compliance; and the public was encouraged to report reckless driving or traffic violations by dialing 911 for immediate response.

Officers emphasized that law enforcement presence in transportation hubs is not only about enforcement but also about education and dialogue. Commuters expressed appreciation for the outreach, noting the opportunity to voice concerns and learn more about their rights and responsibilities.

Minibus drivers were issued stern warnings to adhere to traffic regulations and play their part in making Guyana’s roads safer for all. The GPF reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining ongoing community-based initiatives aimed at reducing accidents and enhancing public trust in transportation systems.