President Ali calls contractor’s bluff

–sets him April 2025 deadline to complete Zeelugt regional hospital

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday led a team of government officials, including ministers, on an impromptu visit to the new state-of-the-art Regional Hospital currently under construction at Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara.

After listening to the contractor boast, during a leisurely tour of the massive building, that he has employees working round-the-clock in two shifts to ensure the project finishes in good time, President Ali quietly asked him how soon that would likely be.

And even before the man could come up with a response, the president asked him to have it all done before April 2025.

During the course of the tour, it was learnt that the Zeelugt facility would boast, inter alia, close to 150-beds for patients, and provide world-class healthcare services.

It was also disclosed that yet another hospital is currently being constructed at De Kinderen, about a mile or so away from Zeelugt, and that when completed, will bolster the delivery of quality and efficient healthcare services to the people of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The new modern state-of-the-art facility at Zeelugt is being constructed to replace the current West Demerara Regional Hospital, located at Best Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, as the Guyana Government continues to transform healthcare services and delivery for citizens across the country.

According to President Ali during an earlier announcement this year, Region Three is rapidly growing economically, financially and in the housing sector, as well as its population, as enormous amounts of investments are being made there.

However, he stated that with this exponential growth, existing services and facilities such as the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) have outgrown their usefulness.

“The West Demerara Regional Hospital has now outgrown its time; it has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern efficient reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three. That is why, next week, we will be launching a new tender for a new state-of-the-art hospital at West Demerara,” President Ali had disclosed.

This new West Dem hospital, the Guyana Leader noted, coupled with existing projects, such as another regional hospital at Zeelugt that is slated to be completed by March 2025, will bolster the region’s healthcare services. (Michel Outridge)