Patterson’s tenure a ‘Catastrophic Failure,’ says Minister Indar

Accuses him of failing to modernise Guyana’s power sector

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, has issued a scathing critique of former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, accusing him of presiding over the catastrophic mismanagement of Guyana’s power sector during the APNU+AFC administration.

In a strongly worded statement, Minister Indar lambasted Patterson’s tenure, describing it as marked by “a total abandonment of responsibility, with no meaningful capital investment in the sector from 2015 to 2020.” He cited a legacy of “neglect, reckless incompetence, and blatant corruption,” which has left Guyana grappling with outdated infrastructure and a failure to modernise despite increasing energy demands driven by economic growth.

Indar highlighted the dire condition of the power sector inherited by the current administration, noting that outdated generating sets remain a testament to Patterson’s failure to expand and upgrade the system. He underscored that the former government was unprepared to meet the demands of a rapidly growing economy, bolstered by the expansion of the petroleum sector and a surge in manufacturing and hospitality investments.

In contrast, Minister Indar emphasised the PPP/C Government’s decisive efforts to address the power crisis, particularly through its transformative Gas-to-Energy project. “This project is already well underway, with pipelines and other critical components visibly taking shape,” he stated, adding that it will deliver “clean, reliable, and affordable energy” to Guyanese households and businesses.

Indar also dismissed Patterson’s recent claims that private sector organisations are hesitant to criticise the government’s handling of the power sector. “Between 2020 and 2024, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips and I have met with the leadership of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) to provide detailed updates on the challenges we face and the solutions we are implementing,” he explained.

According to Indar, these organisations have expressed support for the government’s “forward-thinking, solution-oriented approach” and understand the scale of the task required to rebuild the power sector after years of neglect. He described Patterson’s accusations as “desperate and delusional,” pointing out the APNU+AFC administration’s history of corruption and inefficiency.

Minister Indar reaffirmed the PPP/C Government’s commitment to resolving the challenges in the energy sector. “We are focused on fixing the broken power system left behind by the APNU+AFC and laying a strong foundation for a more reliable supply of electricity for all Guyanese,” he concluded.

The remarks come amid ongoing debates on energy reliability in Guyana, as the government pushes forward with its agenda to modernise the country’s power infrastructure.