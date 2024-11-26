Hope and Justice Centres are sanctuaries, bastions of justice -PM Phillips

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips described the Hope and Justice Centres as sanctuaries and bastions of justice as he officially declared open the second Hope and Justice Centre in Vergenoegen, Region Three.

During his remarks at Monday’s commissioning ceremony, the Honourable Prime Minister assured of the government’s plan to establish similar facilities throughout the country to support victims of violence and vulnerable populations.

“These centres will be sanctuaries of hope and citizens of justice for those who feel trapped in darkness… Most importantly, they will be symbols of our commitment to a justice system that serves everyone—not just the powerful, but especially the weak and defenseless.”

He further emphasised that this initiative goes beyond mere policies and programmes; it embodies fundamental principles of care, love, and compassion, which he deemed essential for building a society rooted in hope and justice for all.

The Prime Minister called for a paradigm shift in how justice is conceived and delivered. He said that justice cannot simply be about punishment; it must also be about restoration and creating a path to healing and renewal for persons.

He explained that the Hope and Justice Centre will provide comprehensive support services, including counselling, legal aid, healthcare, and temporary shelter.

“Help must come in tangible forms. It must be outstretched, and it must say, we see you, we hear you, and we will walk with you through the storm.”

According to the Prime Minister, the centre will operate as a “One-Stop” facility. It will serve not only victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence but also families and the wider community, representing the beginning of a broader reform agenda aimed at making justice more accessible, compassionate, and effective throughout Guyana.

Addressing the socioeconomic barriers that often trap victims in cycles of abuse, the Prime Minister noted that skills training, financial literacy education, and employment services will also be offered.

Prime Minister Phillips also praised stakeholders for their unwavering support during his remarks.

“Your efforts remind us that justice is not the work of one person or one institution. It is a collective endeavour—a partnership between government, civil society, and citizens.”

The Vergenoegen Hope and Justice Centre is a collaboration between the Ministries of Legal Affairs and Human Services and Social Security, with support from the Spotlight Initiative.

The project also benefits from a partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank through the Support for the Criminal Justice System Programme (SCJS).

This centre is the second to be established in Region Three. It is an integral component of SCJS’s strategy to strengthen social services by reducing prison population growth while providing crucial support to those affected by domestic and sexual violence as well as individuals at risk of legal conflicts. (OPM)