60,000 Guyanese affected by diabetes

–Health Minister says

–2k/5k walk/run held to raise awareness

IN a powerful display of commitment to public health, neither heavy rain nor gloomy skies could deter participants from attending the Ministry of Health’s 2K/5K walk/run/ride event at the Botanical Gardens.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with Stride 592 and the Guyana Diabetic Association, aimed to focus a spotlight on one of Guyana’s most pressing health challenges — diabetes.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, who actively participated in the event, revealed startling statistics about the disease’s impact on the nation.

“Diabetes is one of the chronic diseases that we’re looking at in the ministry. We estimate that there are approximately 60,000 people who are affected by diabetes. That is quite a big number,” he noted.

The gravity of the situation becomes even more pressing as the minister shared that many Guyanese remain unaware of their diabetic status.

“A number of these persons are not even aware that they have diabetes. So, if you’re not aware, you will continue doing whatever you’re doing, and you’ll get sicker and you’ll get complications. And then you’ll come into the hospital with complications.”

The ministry’s approach to tackling diabetes focuses heavily on early detection and prevention strategies.

“We want to encourage people to get tested. And if you’re tested and you are pre-diabetic, then you can take precautions that will prevent you from getting diabetes or delay the onset of diabetes,” Minister Anthony explained.

For those already diagnosed with diabetes, the ministry emphasises the importance of lifestyle management. “If you’re diabetic, there are certain things that you can do. For example, if you eat appropriately, if you exercise, get good sleep, and you’re not stressed, then these things can help you to, well, not prevent, but at least manage it,” the Health Minister advised.

The consequences of unmanaged diabetes can be severe and life-changing. Minister Anthony detailed these complications and the profound impact they can have on a person’s quality of life.

“The main thing here is if you’re diabetic, you want to prevent complications from happening. Some of these complications include kidney disease, blindness, and losing feeling in your feet. If you lose feeling in your feet, then you can end up with a sore or ulcer.”

The Ministry of Health has introduced modern testing standards to better monitor and manage diabetes.

“In the ministry, we have a new standard, which is HbA1c. That will tell you your sugar levels over the last three months, which is a very stable way of understanding what is going on in your body. If it is within the norm, then you’re good to go. If it’s high, then you need to take some precautions.”

The success of the awareness event, despite challenging weather conditions, underscores the community’s growing recognition of diabetes as a serious health concern. Through initiatives such as these, the Ministry of Health continues to emphasise the importance of testing and early intervention.

“The first thing is to get tested. And once you know whether you are pre-diabetic or diabetic, then we can teach you how to manage your diabetes,” Minister Anthony concluded.

The event not only served as a platform for health education but with its vibrant turnout showcased the power of community engagement in addressing public health challenges. With continued efforts like these, the Ministry of Health hopes to see more Guyanese taking proactive steps toward managing their health and preventing diabetes-related complications.