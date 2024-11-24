Traffic Chief warns against unauthorised use of sirens, flashing lights

TRAFFIC Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, has issued a firm reminder about the lawful use of sirens and flashing lights on vehicles, citing provisions under the Road Traffic (Guyana Fire Service) Order, made pursuant to Section 49 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

According to the order: an approved police vehicle is defined as any vehicle displaying a front-facing amber lamp and continuously emitting a bell, gong, or siren sound; a vehicle of the Fire Service refers to any engine, pump, trailer, or other vehicle belonging to the Guyana Fire Service, including those with a front-facing amber lamp and a continuously sounding bell, gong, or siren. These vehicles are specifically used for transporting firefighters to emergencies such as fires or suspected fires.

In an interview with this publication, the Traffic Chief emphasised that these sections outline the only categories of vehicles authorised to use sirens and flashing lights. As such, any unauthorised use of these devices is a breach of the law.

In adherence to instructions from the Commissioner of Police and President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s directive, all regional traffic officers and inspectors have been briefed to take strict action against violators. Furthermore, ranks who fail to enforce these regulations will face disciplinary measures for neglect of duty.

Superintendent Singh underscored that traffic enforcement officers are expected to uphold the law without exception, ensuring that only duly authorised vehicles are equipped with sirens and flashing lights.

This initiative forms part of a broader effort to improve road safety and reinforce compliance with traffic laws across all divisions in Guyana.