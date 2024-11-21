Small contractors benefitting from Gov’t work – GS Jagdeo

– 4,000 community roads rehabilitated since 2020

SINCE the return of the PPP/C Government in 2020, the movement of residents across the country has been made easier with the rehabilitation of approximately 4,000 community roads.

This has resulted in the government exhausting billions in contracts to local contractors, increasing employability for residents.

During a community meeting over the weekend, the party’s General Secretary (GS), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, stressed the importance of rehabilitating and building out new roads to meet the demand of heavy traffic that currently persists.

“Between July and October of this year, 10,000 vehicles have been registered in this country. Could you imagine that? In just about five to six months those vehicles came into the country and they have to use the same road,” Jagdeo highlighted.

The meeting was hosted at the Beterverwagting Community Centre, East Coast Demerara.

Dr Jagdeo noted that the government will continue to fulfill all of its promises to ensure that the lives of citizens are made easier.

“At the local government election, we said that we will fix every road in the country. So far, we have fixed maybe 4,000 community roads and that is apart from these highways. And if there is any outstanding road in BV, it will be fixed immediately,” Dr Jagdeo assured the residents during the meeting.

Dr Jagdeo further added that as soon as the PPP/C returned to office it immediately developed a plethora of road projects, taking into consideration the areas where there are constant traffic woes.

These include the Diamond Public Road, the Railway Embankment (Region Four), and the West Demerara Highway in Region Three.

To alleviate the traffic at Diamond\Grove, a four-lane road has been built and it will later continue up to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri.

A contract was also awarded to construct a four-lane road along the Railway Embankment from Mahaica to Georgetown.

Additionally, a similar road has been built from Schoonord to Crane to ease the traffic congestion in the Vreed-en-Hoop area in Region Three. (DPI)