‘Fed Up and Fearful’: Guyanese call for urgent action against reckless driving

RECKLESS driving on Guyana’s highways has become a pressing issue, leaving citizens from all walks of life frustrated and fearful. From parents and professionals to artists and everyday commuters, the call for stricter enforcement of road laws and improved safety measures is growing louder.

The Guyana Chronicle recently spoke with several individuals who shared their concerns about the dangers posed by speeding and careless driving. They also proposed solutions to address this escalating problem.

Melissa Gordon, a government employee and mother of one, lives with the constant worry of her child’s safety during their commute to and from school. “Collisions and fatalities on our highways are almost a daily occurrence,” she lamented.

Pointing to the lack of adherence to the “5Cs” of road safety –care, courtesy, caution, consideration, and common sense– Gordon said it is troubling to see how some drivers flagrantly disregard the laws.

“As a nation experiencing rapid economic growth, we must focus on adapting to these changes, not just through infrastructure but in how we conduct ourselves,” she said. Gordon believes that fostering a culture of responsibility and mutual respect on the roads is critical for Guyana’s development.

THE GREED FOR SPEED

Renowned Guyanese artist, Romeo Mystic, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the motivations behind much of the reckless behavior. “The speeding we see every day, especially by truck drivers and minibuses, is often about greed. They want to make as many trips as possible without regard for the lives they endanger,” he said.

Mystic, who resides in Berbice, shared how a once-enjoyable family drive to Georgetown turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal due to the aggressive behavior of other drivers.

He proposed several solutions, including harsher penalties for traffic violations and the establishment of a national driving school to instill proper road-use habits in young drivers. “The current ticketing system isn’t enough. We need harsher consequences to deter this behavior,” Mystic said.

Female drivers, Latoya Pereira and Kayomie Zammet, also shared their harrowing experiences with inconsiderate truck and minibus drivers. Both women, employed by Guyana Port Inc. and Citizens Bank respectively, revealed that their mental health has been adversely affected by the constant fear of being run off the road or involved in an accident.

“Not knowing whether you’ll get to work or home safely is something no one should have to endure,” Zammet said.

PLEA FOR CHANGE

While commending President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his administration for Guyana’s ongoing development, Gordon, Mystic, Pereira, and Zammet urged the President and Vice President to take swift and decisive action. They suggested measures such as more stringent penalties for speeding, stricter enforcement of road laws, and a zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving.

As Guyana continues its transformation into a regional leader, citizens agree that ensuring road safety must be a priority. With lives at stake, the nation’s development cannot solely rely on infrastructure but must also focus on fostering a culture of accountability and respect on its roadways.