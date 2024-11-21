Farmers learn best practices at men’s health, agriculture workshop

OVER 50 farmers from Region Three participated in a Men’s Health and Agriculture Awareness Workshop on Tuesday, where they were engaged on best practices in pesticide usage and the importance of safeguarding their health.

The workshop, held in the boardroom of the Regional Education Office in Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, was a collaborative effort by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), World University Services of Canada (WUSC), the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB). Funding for the event was provided by Global Affairs Canada.

Regional Executive Officer for Region Three, Devanand Ramdatt, described the initiative as “timely,” coinciding with International Men’s Day. He urged farmers to prioritise their health and pledged continued collaboration with the organising agencies to support their development.

Brian Edwards, Chairperson of GCCI’s Agriculture Committee, emphasised the critical importance of proper pesticide use to protect farmers’ health. This message was reinforced by Dr. Dason McKenzie, Chairperson of GCCI’s Health and Wellness Committee, who highlighted the risks of improper handling of toxic chemicals.

Regional Finance Manager of the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, Onieca Dennis, commended the initiative and its focus on farmers’ wellbeing.

In addition to informative sessions, four farmers were awarded pesticide storage cabinets, and several others received farming tools, enhancing their capacity for safe agricultural practices.

The workshop serves as a step forward in promoting health awareness and sustainable farming practices among men in agriculture.