India, Guyana strengthen ties with landmark MOUs during PM Modi’s visit

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have solidified the strong relationship between their nations, with the signing of five critical Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) during Modi’s state visit to Guyana.

On Wednesday, the two leaders addressed the media at State House in Georgetown following a productive closed-door meeting.

The agreements, spanning hydrocarbons, health, agriculture, energy, and technology transfer, represent a step toward deepening cooperation in vital sectors.

The MOUs include:

Medical Products Regulation: Cooperation between the Ministers of Health of Guyana and India to advance regulatory standards for medical products.

Hydrocarbon Sector: Collaboration between the Minister of Natural Resources of Guyana and the Minister of External Affairs of India in oil and gas.

Agriculture: Strengthening agricultural development between the Ministers of Agriculture of Guyana and External Affairs of India.

Pharmacopeia: A pact between Guyana’s Ministry of Health and India’s Pharmacopeia Commission to enhance healthcare cooperation.

Digital Payments Technology: A strategic partnership between the Bank of Guyana, the Government of Guyana, and India’s National Payments Corporation to explore implementing India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology in Guyana.

According to President Ali, the discussions, “were not only fruitful but also reinforced” the two nations shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and to collaboratively address regional and global concerns.

The Guyanese Head-of-State explained that the MOUs reflect both nations’ shared priorities, particularly in agriculture, technology transfer, and healthcare innovation.

India has pledged support to advance Guyana’s rice, sugar, corn, and wheat industries using technology and research, with initiatives like Ayurvedic medicine and vaccine manufacturing also on the horizon.

“India’s global footprint in healthcare presents a tremendous opportunity for us here in Guyana, and this will be part of the collaboration,” President Ali said.

The discussions also highlighted urban planning, digitization, and governance, aligning with Guyana’s 2030 digitalization plan.

President Ali highlighted the potential of these collaborations alluding that, “the transfer of technology, the rolling out of our own 2030 digitalization plan to improve governance, efficiency, reliability, the advancement in our healthcare system, focusing on telemedicine, those are also areas that are key to India’s development in which they have mastered the art of providing these services, and we will be beneficiary of those services.”

INDIA’S COMMITMENT

Prime Minister Modi expressed enthusiasm for the strengthened partnership, focusing on trade, economic cooperation, and capacity building.

He commended the agricultural initiatives that have already bolstered regional food security and stressed the transformative potential of India’s digital public infrastructure.

“We will share our experience of improving people’s welfare using technology,” Modi said.

He also acknowledged India’s support for defence, including providing Dornier aircraft to Guyana, and celebrated cultural exchanges such as Holi festivals and the newly extended cultural agreement through 2027.

“India will continuously enhance our mutual trade and economic cooperation,” Modi declared. “Similarly, we will also cooperate to increase the cultivation of rice, milling, sugarcane, corn, soya and other crops.”

The three-day state visit marks a significant milestone in the India-Guyana partnership, with both leaders expressing optimism about the road ahead. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 56 years.

Modi concluded with gratitude for Guyana’s hospitality and a vision for stronger ties saying, “The seeds of cooperation had been sown, ready to blossom into a future of shared prosperity between India and Guyana.”