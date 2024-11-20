PM Modi arrives to advance relations with Guyana, the region

-economic cooperation, agriculture, food security among key areas to be discussed at historic summit

INDIA’S Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timerhi for a historic visit which will see him meeting members of the Guyana government, addressing the National Assembly and attending the 2nd India-CARICOM summit where he will interact with regional leaders.

Ushered in with much fanfare, the Prime Minister’s historic visit marks a significant advancement in bilateral ties between Guyana and India.

Moments after he deplaned, PM Modi was warmly embraced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali before he was introduced to members of the Cabinet. He then headed to the Marriott Hotel where he received a warm welcome.

Today, they will be a highly-anticipated media engagements at State House following bilateral engagements between the two leaders.

During an interview last week, President Ali had disclosed that agreements would be signed and areas of discussion will include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME), support in agriculture, agro-processing and the transfer of technology, is manufacturing, industrial development, energy, climate and environment.

Additionally, President Ali had indicated that Guyana’s current efforts to boost its healthcare sector will also be discussed as India is big on health tourism.

President Ali had visited India for seven days in January 2023. Upon returning, he said that working groups had been established and would have begun work immediately to push the collaborative agenda in several areas discussed during the trip.

Included in the PM’s packed agenda is an address to the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana and engagements with the Indian community and the Indian Diaspora in Guyana. He will also be co-chairing the 2nd India-CARICOM summit.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CARICOM said the Heads of 14 CARICOM countries will meet PM Modi at the summit on Wednesday.

“The engagement is expected to strengthen an already strong relationship in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations,” the statement said that the opening ceremony will feature remarks by the Chair of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell; President Ali; Prime Minister of India, Hon. Narendra Modi; and CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett.

CARICOM Heads of Government and India’s Prime Minister last met in 2019 in the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where they discussed cooperation modalities in renewable energy and climate change through a US$150 million credit line from India.

Commenting on the significance of the Summit, Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms Elizabeth Solomon said: “India is an important global actor. Our Member States are keen to meet Prime Minister Modi and develop deeper technical relationships, deepen the relationship in terms of advocacy for small states in the international arena, and strengthen people to people ties.”

It was noted by the regional body that CARICOM Member States have had longstanding friendships with India; however, the process of formalising relations with CARICOM as a bloc and India began in 1985 when an Agreement on Scientific and Technical Cooperation was signed.

In 2003, a CARICOM delegation led by the Hon. K.D. Knight, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica and then Chairman of the Community Council visited India, and signed an Agreement to establish a Standing Joint Commission on Consultation, Cooperation and Coordination between CARICOM and India.

At the first meeting of CARICOM-India Foreign Ministers in 2005 in the margins of the Sixteenth Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government Conference, the Foreign Ministers rationalised possible areas of cooperation.

The First Meeting of the CARICOM-India Joint Commission which was convened in June 2015 identified areas of cooperation as agribusiness development, food security, health, small business development, marine development, fisheries and disaster management.

CARICOM and India have maintained ties through the Joint Commission, political interactions at the Heads and Ministerial levels, as well as multilaterally in the context of the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the Group of 77, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

PM Modi will depart Guyana on Thursday.