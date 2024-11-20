GPHC launches ‘Operation Brain Tumour’

-says new cutting-edge equipment will be used to clear national backlog by year’s end

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), on Tuesday, announced the launch of “Operation Brain Tumour” a groundbreaking initiative aimed at reducing the national backlog of patients diagnosed with brain tumours.

Central to this initiative is the acquisition of the CUSA Clarity by Integra, making GPHC the first institution in the Caribbean to utilise this state-of-the-art surgical technology.

In a release, the GPHC explained that the CUSA Clarity is a revolutionary tool in neurosurgery, designed to improve the precision and efficiency of tumour removal.

Further, it was explained that traditionally, brain surgeries could take an average of 8-10 hours, depending on the complexity of the case and the patient’s condition.

“With the integration of this advanced equipment, surgical time is expected to be reduced by half, enabling the Neurosurgery Department to perform more procedures with enhanced safety and efficacy,” the release added.

Led by Chief Neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, “Operation Brain Tumour” aims to clear the backlog of patients with brain tumours attending the GPHC’s Neurosurgery Clinic by the end of 2024.

To achieve this ambitious goal, surgeries are scheduled to begin next Friday and will be conducted every Friday until the close of the year, the release said.

Additionally, daily surgeries will be performed from December 2 to December 9, significantly boosting the hospital’s surgical capacity.

According to the release, Dr. Dukhi emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “The acquisition of the CUSA Clarity marks a pivotal moment in neurosurgery for GPHC and Guyana. This technology allows us to perform surgeries with greater precision, reduced time, and improved outcomes for out patients. We are committed to addressing the urgent needs of our Guyanese and ensuring that no patients are left behind.”

As of October 31, 2024, the Neurosurgery Department has already completed 143 procedures with a total of 175 surgeries performed in 2023.

“With the launch of “Operation Brain Tumour,” GPHC anticipates a significant increase in its surgical output, setting new benchmarks for healthcare delivery in the Caribbean.

“GPHC remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare to all Guyanese. The launch of this initiative underscores the hospital’s commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care,” the release added.

For more information about “Operation Brain Tumour,” patients are encouraged to contact the Neurosurgery Department at GPHC.