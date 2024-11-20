GUYEXPO 2024 draws over 100,000 visitors

…showcases vibrant business landscape over four-day period

GUYEXPO 2024, Guyana’s premier business exposition and the longest-running event of its kind in the Caribbean, concluded with remarkable success, attracting over 100,000 attendees and showcasing the diversity of the nation’s micro and small enterprises.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh, described the event as a “game changer” for participating businesses, noting that the four-day expo provided invaluable exposure on a national stage.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Baksh highlighted the event’s multifaceted offerings, which ranged from gastronomy and cultural heritage to sports tourism, health, and wellness products.

“It is safe to say that over the four days we had over 100,000 persons who visited the GuyExpo venue with their families. With the number of people who visited, they are now aware of the products, produce, and experiences that the businesses have to offer,” Baksh said.

Baksh commended the quality of the booths and the creativity of the exhibitors, emphasising the significance of the exposure gained by participants. “I was personally impressed by the public’s interest in the products displayed in the various booths and the investors for their well-put-together booths,” he shared, adding that the nightly cultural events also showcased stellar performances from local artistes.

He noted that the 2024 edition of GUYEXPO was of a notably higher standard than in previous years, thanks to enhanced booth arrangements and overall event setup. Feedback from local, regional, and international visitors will soon be released to assess their experiences further.

The GTA Director lauded President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond, and the government for their exceptional leadership in ensuring the success of the event. “An event of this magnitude calls for a lot of planning, late-night meetings, and organising in order for it to be as

eventful as it is,” Baksh said, acknowledging the hard work behind the scenes.

Looking Ahead to GUYEXPO 2025

Encouraging businesses to participate in future editions, Baksh emphasised the immense opportunities offered by GUYEXPO. “Coming on board guarantees you an excellent platform to showcase your products and services, as well as networking,” he stated.

He urged small producers and experienced providers to take advantage of the expo’s rich legacy. “If you were to launch a product, then do it at GuyExpo [for] the reach will be significant,” he said, promising that the 2025 edition will build upon this year’s success.

GUYEXPO 2024 once again cemented its position as a vital platform for promoting Guyana’s entrepreneurial spirit and cultural vibrancy, leaving businesses and attendees alike eager for next year’s event.