Region 10 REO applauds gov’t commitment to affordable housing in Linden

THE government’s commitment to addressing housing challenges and fostering community development was lauded by Dwight John, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 10, during the recently concluded Dream Realised Housing Drive held in Linden by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

Speaking to hundreds of residents, John emphasised the transformative impact of housing, noting that it is not merely about providing shelter but building the foundation for secure, stable, and thriving communities. “Housing is more than just a roof over one’s head; it’s a cornerstone of the community, provides security, and promotes stability,” John remarked.

Region 10, encompassing Linden and surrounding areas, faces a growing demand for affordable and quality housing as many residents currently rely on rental accommodations. However, John commended the government’s efforts under the National Housing Development Strategy, highlighting progress in identifying and developing new housing schemes that incorporate eco-friendly materials, effective waste management systems, and sustainable infrastructure.

Last Friday, the housing initiative reached a significant milestone as 600 families received house lots in Wismar, Linden, marking a major step toward homeownership. The government’s support extends beyond land allocation, with affordable mortgage schemes, lower interest rates, and first-time homeowner assistance through various financial institutions.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, underscored the government’s commitment to helping families achieve the dream of owning a home. During the event, Croal revealed plans for a second land distribution drive in the coming week to serve 400 additional applicants in Amelia’s Ward. He noted, “Today, we will start our scorecard for Region Ten, which says we have 731 allocations to date. We are close to 39,000 allocations nationwide, moving toward our goal of 50,000.”

Minister Within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring affordable housing for all Guyanese. She highlighted the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s consistent achievements in the housing sector, stating, “Our track record from 1992 to 2015 and then from 2020 to present demonstrates our commitment to providing affordable housing for the people of this country.”

The Dream Realised Housing Drive also focuses on the infrastructural needs accompanying housing development. John commended the government for ensuring essential services such as roads, water, electricity, and waste management are established before house lots are allocated.

This initiative represents a broader effort by the government to address housing demands, reduce inequalities, and improve the quality of life for residents in Region 10 and across Guyana.