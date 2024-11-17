Kallicharran signs his book ‘Color Blind’ at Bourda

ON Friday night, at Bourda, 75-year-old Berbice, Guyana and West Indies left-handed batter, Alvin Kallicharran, returned to his home club Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), where he played Case Cup first division cricket in the City to do his book signing.

Kallicharran, one of seven players who represented Port Mourant in Test cricket, made his debut century against New Zealand at the GCC ground in 1972.

He told the gathering how the idea of his book was born before he signed the books.

Kallicharran made the first presentation to GCC’s President, Jonathan Yearwood.