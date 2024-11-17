Regal Stationery & Computer Centre expresses sincere thanks

…Following successful staging of Vice-president T20 Softball Cup

THE managing director of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, title sponsors of the recently-concluded Vice-president T20 Softball Cup tournament, has expressed sincere thanks to all those who played an integral role in the successful staging of the second edition.

An ebullient Mahendra “Anil” Hardyal told Chronicle Sports that he’s extremely pleased with the manner in which the tournament was organised and among those who came in for praise were Vice-president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, in whose honour the tournament was staged, the Office of the Vice-president, Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, organisers, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc, the media fraternity, including FL Sports, Trophy Stall, Cricket Zone USA, umpires, the participating teams, grounds and Danny Persaud, among others.

Hardyal also hinted that the GSCL has advised that plans are underway for the staging of a Republic Cup tournament, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, in February next year. Further details will be released later.

The tournament saw Regal teams retaining honours in the Masters and Legends Over-50 categories while Ariel Guyana Knight Riders won the Open All Stars category, thereby halting the winning streak of Regal. 4 R Lioness captured the women’s crown after the division was introduced for the first time this year.