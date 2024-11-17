News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Regal Stationery & Computer Centre expresses sincere thanks
sports

…Following successful staging of Vice-president T20 Softball Cup

THE managing director of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, title sponsors of the recently-concluded Vice-president T20 Softball Cup tournament, has expressed sincere thanks to all those who played an integral role in the successful staging of the second edition.

An ebullient Mahendra “Anil” Hardyal told Chronicle Sports that he’s extremely pleased with the manner in which the tournament was organised and among those who came in for praise were Vice-president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, in whose honour the tournament was staged, the Office of the Vice-president, Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, organisers, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc, the media fraternity, including FL Sports, Trophy Stall, Cricket Zone USA, umpires, the participating teams, grounds and Danny Persaud, among others.

Hardyal also hinted that the GSCL has advised that plans are underway for the staging of a Republic Cup tournament, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, in February next year. Further details will be released later.
The tournament saw Regal teams retaining honours in the Masters and Legends Over-50 categories while Ariel Guyana Knight Riders won the Open All Stars category, thereby halting the winning streak of Regal. 4 R Lioness captured the women’s crown after the division was introduced for the first time this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.