Golden Jaguars secure 4-1 win over Barbados

THE Golden Jaguars started their CONCACAF Nations League Play-In campaign with a commanding 4–1 victory against Barbados.

The match was played at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Technical Centre.

Barbados struck early, catching Guyana off guard and creating a challenging start for the visitors. However, the Jaguars quickly regrouped, with forward Omari Glasgow leading the charge. Glasgow equalised in the 26th minute with a well-taken finish that shifted the momentum in Guyana’s favour.

The second half belonged entirely to the Jaguars. Glasgow netted his second goal in the 59th

minute, putting Guyana in the lead for the first time.

Just two minutes later, Osaze DeRosario extended the advantage, capitalising on a defensive lapse to score in the 61st minute.

Debutant Enoch George added the finishing touch in stoppage time (90+2), marking his international debut with a goal and sealing the win for Guyana.

Despite Barbados’ early pressure, Guyana’s disciplined play and effective counter-attacking

strategy allowed them to dominate the remainder of the match. The result gives the Jaguars a

significant advantage heading into the second leg.

The President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, commended the team’s performance, stating, “Congrats to our Jaguars, they were dominant tonight against a spirited Barbadian team. They cannot afford to take Barbados lightly at home and must remain focused and disciplined on Tuesday night.”

With one foot firmly in the next round, the Golden Jaguars will look to deliver another strong

performance on home soil to seal their qualification for the Gold Cup preliminaries.

The two teams meet again on November 19 in Guyana.(GFF release).