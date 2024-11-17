GuyExpo 2024: the ideal opportunity for small businesses to market products, network

NANDKISHORE and Sara (N&S) Andrews of Wakenaam, Essequibo River, are no strangers to GuyExpo but this year, they received positive marketing requests and were able to network with other businesses to expand.

Nandkishore Andrews told the Sunday Chronicle that he is thankful for the opportunity to showcase and market his products, all locally produced with the best seller the wind chimes.

He related that he specialises in pottery in the form of plant pots, wind chimes, pen holders, tea lights, candle holders, bells, bedside lamps and much more.

The potter added that it was an inherited skill from his late father, who was a gifted, natural pottery-maker and he grew up learning the trade as a boy. He started to enhance his skill in pottery after he finished primary school and began earning from it at his home.

Andrews shared that his father, Jothis, a pottery artisan and cricket coach, passed away 12 years ago. By that time he and his brothers had already mastered the art of pottery. He also mentioned that his three brothers are involved in pottery as well and they all earn a living from it by creating pieces from scratch at home, using traditional techniques.

The potter explained that his process involves shaping the clay on a wheel, then kiln drying the pieces for four and a half hours to achieve the desired result—a time-consuming process that demands both skill and precision.

He also pointed out that while some of his products are made from molds, he is adapting to the changing times by incorporating more modern methods to streamline his work.

Regarding his prices at GuyExpo 2024, Andrews emphasised that his prices are very reasonable, as he doesn’t want to return with any unsold products.

“I have been participating in GuyExpo since 2008 and I am happy once again to be invited to this event by President Irfaan Ali and Minister Oneidge Walrond, and it has provided me with the opportunity to meet people and also market my products to expand in this business,” he said.

Andrews stated that he also benefitted from training and was able to sharpen his skills in pottery and to introduce newer products from local clay sourced from farmers on the island. He pointed out that his wife, Sara, his business partner, is the decorator who brings new ideas and décor to the business.

The Andrews had two children, both of whom perished tragically in separate incidents. The businessman told the Sunday Chronicle that GuyExpo 2024 was a great opportunity for him to meet many people, including customers, who shared valuable ideas for new products. Some of these ideas will be incorporated into his offerings in the upcoming year.

Andrews shared that since 2008, they have had loyal customers who eagerly anticipate their presence at GuyExpo each year, and this year has been no different. The support has been excellent, with people praising their products.

Sara Andrews added that the experience has been positive so far, and she’s enjoying the interactions with visitors to their booth in the auditorium.

Nandkishore Andrews, a cricket coach with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCC) for the past 26 years, remains actively involved in coaching, both locally and across the country.