Grenadian company hopeful of entering local market through GuyExpo

ELO Akin, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Island Pure, a Grenadian brand known for its 99% mineral water-based wet wipes, is aiming to introduce her product line to the local market through GuyExpo 2024.

This marks Akin’s first appearance at the National Exhibition Site in Sophia for GuyExpo, though it is her second visit to Guyana for an exposition. Her initial trip to the country was in September 2024 for the Guyana-Grenada Trade Mission held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

In an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Akin shared that her participation in the trade mission inspired her to return to Guyana to promote Island Pure, which is already available on the shelves of Bounty Supermarkets.

She sees GuyExpo 2024 as a pivotal opportunity to introduce Island Pure to the local market and expand her small business. Akin expressed her optimism about the encouraging response so far, noting that her products meet high-quality standards, and are designed to ensure safety and hygiene.

Island Pure offers three different types of wet wipes: Scented baby wipes, refreshing mint-infused wipes, and a hospital-grade disinfecting wipe. Akin also highlighted that her business, which currently employs five people, has become a reality thanks to the vision she set in motion in May of this year in Grenada.

“I am grateful to the Guyanese government for this opportunity to be here at this exposition, to display, share samples of my products, as well as to meet people, buyers, and to market my products,” she said.

Akin disclosed that so far, only one supermarket has her product, and she is hoping to reach out to others during her stay in Guyana.

With the motto, “Wipes are secret weapons”, she is looking forward to expanding her small business via new products such as feminine wipes and mosquito wipes in the new year.

“The exposure for the past few days has been promising; a lot of people are interested in the product, due to its unmatched quality after sampling it, so I am hopeful to do business locally,” she said.

Island Pure Wipes are 99% Water wipes, made from leading quality fabrics to a European standard of chemical components offering three high-quality products.

Akin can be reached via email at islandpure@gamil.com or www.islandpurewipes.com