Guyana is making tremendous progress towards reducing violence among migrant, transgender women

GUYANA has made major strides in reducing violence among women, particularly those who are migrants, sex workers and those identifying as transgender.

Speaking virtually before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Friday, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, said the reduction of violence against women was achieved through a wide range of initiatives. The hearing, which focused on the impact of gender-based violence on migrants, sex workers and transgender women in Guyana, was attended by the parliamentary affairs minister.

“Recognising the unique challenges faced by these groups, the state party has worked tirelessly to ensure they receive equal protection, support and access to justice,” the minister said.

Minister Teixeira cited the passage of the Family Violence Act in 2024 which marked a significant advancement in the legal framework aimed at combatting domestic violence in Guyana. This crucial piece of legislation, she noted, offers an inclusive and progressive approach to protect victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

Replacing the Domestic Violence Act of 1996, the legislation includes a broader and more inclusive definition of family violence, fortifying legal protection, enhancing support services, and prioritising prevention.

The minister said that, “this new legislation introduces innovative provisions that extend legal protections to cohabiting couples, regardless of marital status, as well as to same-sex couples within the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) communities, thus ensuring a more inclusive and equitable legal environment for all.”

Through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, victims are being offered critical support through the Survivor Advocate Programme and the Hope and Justice Centres. In 2023, 69 transgender women accessed Gender Based Violence (GBV) services.

In addition, Minister Teixeira highlighted that the ministry’s support is inclusive, encompassing all women, regardless of nationality or gender identity, including specialised services for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“These programmes offer critical assistance including legal support, crisis counselling and safe shelter for survivors of violence,” the IACHR was informed.

Additionally, there are ongoing revisions to the Sexual Offences Act, as part of efforts to promote a greater level of inclusivity and equality. The government has also worked to strengthen inter-agency collaborations with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other partners to help tackle this social scourge.

The government has increased and expanded its sensitisation awareness campaigns, and has also engaged community stakeholders and civil society organisations to assist in tackling gender-based violence. (DPI)