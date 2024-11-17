Kwakwani small contractors contracted to upgrade 24 key road networks

RESIDENTS of Kwakwani, Region 10 sub-district two were reassured on Friday that they are not being overlooked in Guyana’s ongoing construction boom, with 24 critical roads slated for upgrades under the Ministry of Public Works’ miscellaneous programme.



This initiative is designed to engage small contractors from communities, fostering inclusive development across the country.

As part of the process, small contractors from Kwakwani were invited to pre-qualify for these projects. During this exercise, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill explained that these efforts are not based on citizens’ political affiliation but rather on the government’s commitment to fostering self-development, family growth, and community advancement through infrastructural projects.

“We are a government that don’t look at the ballot box to determine where we bring development.

We are a government that don’t look and see what was the electoral results before we go into an area and bring development. We are a government that look at where Guyanese are living, and we bring development to Guyanese,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

Of the roads to be upgraded, Waterfront Road and Riverfront Road will be improved into concrete roads.

The remainder 22 roads will be upgraded into asphalt. These roads include Middle Road, Staff Hill, Chinese Lane Cross Street, Chinese Lane, Main Cross Street Kwakwani, Bush Pole Road, First to Third Oval Road, Scheme Oval Road, Gas Station Road and River Front Backroad.

The road east of the sports club, as well as, the road leading to the magistrate court, the cross street opposite the airstrip and the road behind far away hotel is being upgraded into asphalt.

Similar works will also be undertaken on the entire Jonestown Road network.

The project is expected to be completed by December 20. Additionally, Minister Edghill announced plans to reconstruct all stellings along the Berbice River, given their deteriorated state.

This overhaul aims to significantly improve accessibility for residents, particularly senior citizens and children who rely on water transport daily. These initiatives form part of the PPP/C government’s broader commitment to enhancing the lives of citizens and strengthening Guyana’s infrastructure. (DPI)