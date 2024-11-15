PNC/R’s talk of biometrics, referendum geared at delaying 2025 polls

-Jagdeo says

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has inveighed against the People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNC/R) continuous attempts to divert the public from the upcoming election and delay the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) preparatory work.

Referencing the untrustworthy track record of the former PNC-led APNU+AFC administration, Dr. Jagdeo noted that the opposition’s talk of biometrics and a referendum to renegotiate the 2016 oil deal are only tactics to delay the upcoming polls.

According to the PPP General Secretary, the most recent rhetoric spewing from the opposition party is typical behaviour.

“We don’t want extra time; we want the elections to be held on time. We want international observers to be here. We want all the dead people from the list to be removed. We want political parties to put robust polling agents in the polling stations themselves. We want full compliance. We want the statement of polls to be published before the tabulations. We want the elections on time,” Dr. Jagdeo added.

He believes the opposition is not ready to contest the upcoming polls and is attempting to delay GECOM’s preparations by calling for the use of biometrics in elections.

Dr. Jagdeo had previously pointed out that the PPP administration is not opposed to having enhanced biometrics at polling stations, but it must not be used as a tool to disenfranchise voters at the polling place.

“I believe that they want to delay. They are not ready. They think that somehow, you [can] miraculously delay the elections.”

Biometrics is intended to enhance transparency and credibility in the electoral process. However, Dr. Jagdeo express belief that the opposition is attempting to misuse the biometrics narrative to push for disruption or loopholes to secure votes.

“They want to go back and do fingerprint for everybody again. By the time you go back, that is like a house-to-house exercise that will take six- eight months,” Jagdeo emphasised.

“They are hoping to kill that timeline, and guess what will be the stage, the government is illegal let’s have a transitional government, let’s have an interim government until the elections are held, we know their play cards so well. They don’t want these elections now and they are using this as an excuse; biometrics and a clean list to achieve that.”

The opposition’s aim is to ‘latch’ on to something that would distract attention from the polls.

“They would love to see the elections delayed. GECOM is the one that could prepare for a referendum or anything of that sort. We have enough time to deal with that after the elections but right now GECOM must focus on one question which is the holding elections within the constitutionally prescribed timeframe,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He recalled the March 2020 general and regional elections, where the coalition attempted to sway the results in their favour.

In response, amendments to the Representation of the People’s Act (ROPA) which includes strict penalties for elections tampering, including jail terms have been enacted.