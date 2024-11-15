New Paraguayan Ambassador to Guyana accredited

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday accepted the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Paraguay to Guyana, HE Juan Angel Delgadillo Franco, at the Office of the President (OP).

Following the ceremony, President Ali and the Ambassador met and discussed ways of enhancing relations between the two South American countries, the OP said in a release.

They also discussed Guyana’s massive physical and economic transformation, and its advancements in environmental sustainability, including forest management and carbon sales.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd was also present.

Guyana and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on April 14, 1994.