CAF study urges climate resilient investments to address Caribbean infrastructure gaps

A GROUNDBREAKING study by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean has revealed critical deficiencies in infrastructure across the Caribbean, underscoring the urgent need for climate-resilient investments. Conducted across fifteen Caribbean territories, the report shows how infrastructure gaps impede efforts to strengthen resilience against the growing impacts of climate change on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The preliminary findings were shared with Caribbean and Commonwealth Secretariat officials at a symposium in London titled ‘Accelerating Collective Action in Support of Caribbean SIDS’. Organised by CAF, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission to the United Kingdom, the symposium marked the first exclusive, large-scale review of Caribbean infrastructure needs.

CAF’s report, Sustainable Pathways: Addressing Infrastructure Needs in the Caribbean, offers data crucial for leaders, policymakers, and development agencies to drive effective climate resilience initiatives. The study spans five critical areas — transportation, energy, water, sanitation, and telecommunications — and aims to address a long-standing deficiency in regional infrastructure data. Extending its scope beyond shareholder nations, CAF included all Caribbean countries to reflect the region-wide relevance of the findings.

In her presentation, Dr. Veronica Frisancho, Manager of Knowledge at CAF, outlined the report’s stark statistics: from 2010 to 2024, natural disasters claimed 260 times more lives in the Caribbean than in Central and South America, though the Caribbean faced fewer such events. More than 471,000

people were left homeless, and the region’s infrastructure losses amounted to USD 126.5 billion—twelve times the losses experienced by neighbouring regions. Restrictive access to financial markets further limits the Caribbean’s ability to address these infrastructure challenges.

The study identified consistent and pressing gaps across sectors. In energy, for example, 85% of the region’s power still relies on fossil fuels, resulting in high costs, frequent outages, and limited access to affordable energy outside Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. Transportation infrastructure, particularly road networks, was found to be in decline, with deteriorating roads contributing to increased road fatalities and congestion. However, some positive trends emerged in Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, where investments in climate-resilient designs and drainage systems are helping to protect infrastructure against climate impacts.

In water access, the report noted that while overall availability is relatively good, inefficiencies are significant. Nearly 45 per cent of water is lost during delivery, signalling substantial waste and cost. Successful initiatives in the Bahamas and Jamaica provide valuable models for improving water efficiency, and CAF’s ongoing water rehabilitation project in Barbados aims to address similar issues, benefiting over 80,000 citizens.

CAF’s recommendations prioritise a shift to renewable energy, resilient infrastructure, regional cooperation, and institutional investment. By harnessing the region’s potential for solar and wind power, Caribbean countries can reduce reliance on costly imports and fossil fuels. While resilient infrastructure may incur higher initial costs, the report emphasises its long-term economic benefits, including cost savings and reduced climate vulnerability. The study also calls for strengthened regulatory frameworks and expanded digital literacy to support efficient service delivery and encourage innovation.

CAF’s final report will be released in early 2025, and leaders hope it will provide a foundation for coordinated action to strengthen Caribbean infrastructure and mitigate climate risks. The findings highlight an urgent call for collective effort to ensure the region’s sustainability and security in the face of environmental challenges.