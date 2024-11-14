Canada-Guyana collaboration focuses on economic, development goals

IN a significant move towards strengthening bilateral relations, Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, welcomed H.E. Sébastien Sigouin, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, along with a delegation from Export Development Canada (EDC), the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), and several Canadian business representatives.

The meeting, which took place Wednesday morning at the Ministry’s headquarters in Brickdam, was centred on exploring new collaborative opportunities aimed at advancing Guyana’s sustainable development and infrastructure goals.

Minister Rodrigues provided a comprehensive overview of the ministry’s ongoing projects, which helped the delegation gain a deeper understanding of the government’s vision and plans for future infrastructure development.

EDC, as Canada’s export credit agency, and CCC, a government contracting body, have been pivotal in facilitating Canadian business interests abroad. Both agencies offer valuable expertise in international trade and investment, with a focus on supporting Canadian businesses by providing financing and contracting opportunities under a government-to-government framework.

The visit is part of a broader effort facilitated by the High Commission of Canada to Guyana to foster closer ties between the two nations. The delegation has been engaging with various government agencies and other stakeholders to identify partnership opportunities that align with Guyana’s aspirations for sustainable growth, particularly in infrastructure and development sectors.

The discussions held are expected to lead to concrete partnerships that will help propel Guyana’s infrastructure development, with a focus on sustainable growth and ensuring the country’s long-term economic prosperity.