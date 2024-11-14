Local fabricators providing over 300 metric tons of green steel structures for Jaguar FPSO

IN a significant development for Guyana’s oil and gas industry, three local fabrication companies—Industrial Fabrications Incorporated (InFab), Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Incorporated (GOGSSI), and Zeco Group of Services (Zeco)—have commenced work on producing over 300 metric tons of fabricated fixtures for the upcoming Jaguar Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. The Jaguar FPSO, which will be the fifth offshore unit constructed by SBM Offshore for the Stabroek Block, is set to become Guyana’s sixth FPSO, further enhancing the nation’s oil production capacity.

To mark the start of the project, SBM Offshore hosted a symbolic steel strike ceremony on Tuesday at the Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYSBI) facility on the East Bank of Demerara. This event underscored SBM Offshore’s confidence in the capabilities of local companies to meet the international standards required by the oil industry. This is the third vessel for which Guyanese companies have been contracted to fabricate fixtures, following work on the Prosperity and ONE GUYANA FPSOs, which have collectively seen local companies fabricate 290 metric tons of steel.

Martin Cheong, General Manager of SBM Offshore Guyana, highlighted the importance of the steel strike ceremony as a testament to SBM Offshore’s commitment to local content in the oil and gas sector. “As we prepare to commence the construction of our fifth FPSO…we also continue to employ Guyanese to provide critical support for the vessels,” Cheong remarked. He reiterated SBM Offshore’s dedication to enhancing local workforce skills and knowledge to further support Guyana’s offshore operations.

The ceremony also saw comments from key industry leaders, including Dr. Martin Pertab, Director of the Local Content Secretariat, who emphasised that the collaboration was a direct result of the local content laws which foster partnerships between global and local companies. He noted that the Secretariat remains focused on creating a balanced environment where international investors can feel secure in Guyana’s market.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s President, Alistair Routledge, echoed those sentiments, highlighting the long-standing partnership between ExxonMobil, the Guyanese government, and local companies in realising projects that support Guyana’s economic growth. “We haven’t finished building FPSOs,” Routledge stated, “but we do know that we have a very large and growing installed capacity base,” signalling more projects in the pipeline to meet Guyana’s rising energy needs.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, underscored the benefits that the Jaguar FPSO will bring to Guyana’s oil sector, which has already seen substantial growth and local participation. He called the project a true representation of how Guyanese companies and citizens are actively contributing to and benefitting from the industry. Minister Bharrat also reiterated the importance of adhering to the Local Content Act to ensure sustainable development.

Leaders of the local fabrication companies expressed pride in their role in Guyana’s industrial advancement. Zakir Hack, Managing Director of Zeco, acknowledged the journey’s challenges but emphasised the opportunity to showcase Guyana’s ability to meet global standards. “The world is watching as Guyana is on the brink of becoming a world-class economy,” Hack said, urging local companies to demonstrate their readiness and competence.

Jerry ‘Max’ Goveia, Managing Director of InFab, noted that the work goes beyond FPSO development and plays a crucial part in Guyana’s broader economic growth, especially in the energy sector. Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, Director of GOGSSI, added that these projects have allowed local workers to gain essential skills for the oil and gas industry, accelerating their growth in this sector.

SBM Offshore reaffirmed its commitment to advancing local capacity and contributing to Guyana’s economic growth, reflecting the broader vision for a prosperous, locally-driven oil industry that aligns with Guyana’s developmental objectives.