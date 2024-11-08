‘An outstanding citizen, invaluable asset to Guyana’

–President Ali says of Minister Teixeira on her receipt of prestigious CPA Lifetime Achievement Award

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday acknowledged the significant, lifelong contributions of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira towards the advancement of Guyana through dedicated service to the people.

The President recognised Minister Teixeira’s contributions in a congratulatory message to her on her receipt of the Commonwealth Parliamentarian Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I extend heartiest congratulations to Gail Teixeira, on this most deserving and outstanding award. You have dedicated your entire adult life to serving Guyana and all Guyanese. Your execution of every task you undertook has been nothing short of exceptional. You are an outstanding citizen, and an invaluable asset to Guyana,” Dr. Ali said, adding:

“It is a privilege for me to witness, up close, your selfless service, remarkable commitment, humility, and sacrifices for our country. As you continue to serve, the inspiration and motivation you bring to our team are deeply valued. Keep shining with beauty, intellect, success, and in your service to the people of our nation.”

Since her election to office in 1992, Teixeira, who is the first Guyanese to receive this award, has served continuously in Guyana’s Parliament, holding a range of ministerial positions, including Minister of Health; Culture, Youth and Sports; and Home Affairs.

Her work in these roles often addressed deeply-rooted challenges, from democratising the government to reforming health and cultural policies in a once-fragile nation.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Texeira highlighted the role she played in advancing a progressive abortion law in 1995, a landmark achievement that helped ensure the rights, safety, and dignity of women in Guyana.

She also credited the collaborative voices of female parliamentarians, religious organisations, and civil society groups for the policy’s success.

Teixeira also emphasised her dedication to preserving and promoting Guyana’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring that it served as a unifying rather than divisive force. She noted that President Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana policy has reinforced national unity, a principle that she said remains integral to the country’s ongoing social transformation.

Among her many achievements, Teixeira said she is particularly proud of her role as chairperson of the Human Rights Task Force, where she helped expand human rights protections within Guyana’s Constitution.

“These moments are dear to me, as they underscore the intersection between constitutional Rule of Law, governance, and humanity,” she reflected.

The CPA Lifetime Achievement Award represents a resounding acknowledgment of Teixeira’s legacy as a tireless advocate for justice, and an inspiring example of principled leadership in public service.

The Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the Year Awards celebrate active and inspiring Parliamentarians excelling in their fields.

The nominee must have been a parliamentarian for over 20 years, and over that time must have: Demonstrated an impressive record of achievement as a parliamentarian in their contribution to their Parliament and to their country; promoted democracy and good governance within their jurisdiction; and achieved notable and sustainable positive change over the course of their career.

Teixeira was nominated for this prestigious award by the Parliament of Guyana in September 2024.