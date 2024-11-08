$1.3B Nismes Secondary School to serve 800 students

–as part of ongoing efforts to enhance education delivery across the country, Minister Manickchand says

THE Ministry of Education marked another significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance education delivery on Monday, when the sod was turned for the new $1.3 billion Nismes Secondary School which will serve 800 students.

According to the ministry, the school, with a total investment of G$1,336,166,784, is an essential part of the government’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities, and expanding access to quality learning environments across Guyana.

Located in the La Grange–Nismes district, the school will be equipped to meet the needs of students, in support of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)’s dedication to educational excellence, and a further step towards achieving Universal Secondary Education.

The construction work has been divided into five lots, and awarded to trusted contractors with a range of completion timelines.

ECS Construction & General Supplies has been awarded Lot One, with a contract sum of G$237,050,110, as well as Lot Two, valued at G$237,427,608. Both are scheduled to be completed in eight months.

JK Enterprise Inc. is overseeing Lot Three, valued at G$392,372,526, also with an eight-month timeline.

Mason’s Innovative Construction will manage Lot Four, valued at G$154,448,800, with an expedited three-month schedule. Finally, R&R General Construction & Supplies has been awarded Lot Five, valued at G$314,867,740, with an eight-month completion timeline.

The Minister of Education shared her thoughts on the importance of this new facility for the community, emphasising the government’s dedication to education, regardless of location.

“We set about immediately looking to see how we can build secondary schools with the view that every single child in this country – whether you’re from Georgetown or you’re from here on the West Bank, or you’re from the deep hinterland or you live on a mountaintop – must be able to access a secondary education,” the minister said.

Further, she expressed appreciation to One Communications for donating a portion of land that was initially theirs for the construction of the facility.

“I have to say that after negotiations, they’ve been very kind to say they’re going to give us that piece of land, and so I want to recognise One Communications for donating a piece of land to the secondary education of the children of the West Bank,” she acknowledged.

This new school is expected to play a crucial role in empowering students with the resources they need to succeed, and in fostering a supportive and conducive learning environment