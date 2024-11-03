Agri. Ministry mobilises stakeholders to enhance productivity in Upper Corenttyne

–working committee to begin deliberations on utilisation of 30,000 acres of land

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has established an Implementation Committee composed of representatives from Co-ops and private cane farmers in the Upper Corentyne area. This initiative is part of the ongoing master plan to effectively utilize 30,000 acres of available land in the region, aiming to boost agricultural productivity and support local farming communities.

Before forming the committee on Saturday, Minister Mustapha explained that private cane farmers collectively have around 10,000 acres of land at their disposal in the area. In addition, the Co-ops possess varying amounts, contributing to a total of just over 30,000 acres available for cultivation in the area. This strategic collaboration aims to optimize the use of the lands for enhanced agricultural development.

He stated, “Some farmers indicated that they want to go back to cane, some farmers indicated that they want to go back to corn, while some are looking at the new crop that we want to start, the hemp… so we want to start work as soon as possible.”

Mustapha reminded that $2B was set aside in the agriculture budget to commence the programme. The various coops which are a part of the committee include the El Dorado, Landless, Leeds Pioneer, Baba Grant, Friendly Farmers, Babylon, Hunter’s Scheme and Johannesburg along with three private cane farmers.

The committee will be chaired by the Ministry’s Director General, Madanlall Ramraj and also includes the representatives from the various agencies within the ministry. “We will set up this committee, a working committee which will work very aggressively, this program will start shortly”, the Minister assured.

He added, “This project is a project long in the making so I am looking to start from the Upper Corentyne side, Molsen Creek end coming down.”

“We first indicated, that some of the farmers wanted to start back cane because you know we started to do cane cultivation once again at Skeldon, this year we will plant 1500 hectare and that will follow by next year we will do up to 5,000 hectares, mechanize, but we have to start the programme.”

In addition, Minister Mustapha established another committee to oversee the operation of various pumps in the region, chaired by Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain. This committee comprises representatives from the Water Users Associations, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, the Guyana Rice Development Board, and local farmers. Their collective efforts aim to ensure efficient water management to support the region’s agricultural initiatives.

As of Saturday evening, it was expected that six pumps within the Corentyne Area will operate to assist farmers.