Anti-corruption systems are working

–Jagdeo says, points to layers of active safeguards

–emphasises ‘duplicity’ of PNC-R/AFC to claim gov’t interference in the Joint Services

THERE is ample evidence of the effectiveness of the multi-layer anti-corruption system in place to expose possible discrepancies regardless of how high an office a person might hold, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

Jagdeo, during a press conference on Thursday, emphasised the effectiveness of the country’s anti-corruption systems in response to claims by the opposition and sections of the media that external help is required to investigate a matter involving a high-ranking police officer and the entire Police Force.

Contrary to how the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance For Change (AFC) administration had manipulated the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and other branches of government to target members of the then opposition, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the current government ensures institutions are allowed to function independently and objectively, Jagdeo said.

Despite this reality and the examples of effective anti-corruption systems, the PPP General Secretary said the Stabroek News and the opposition are holding the positions that a senior member of the Police Force being charged for financial crimes is a mockery of the functioning and authority of the Force, and that an external group is needed for the investigations.

“Everybody is saying the opposition has weighed in on the same thing that we need an external group…

“This was the opposition that was saying the system will never work; expressed skepticism that the PPP would allow an independent investigation. It shocked everyone that not only was there an investigation done… because they were hoping it would take the same route it did when they were in office and they would have something to hang their hats on…the investigation was done, the file was sent to the DPP with a number of the recommended charges, and the charges took place. The magnitude of the charges have been mind-blowing to them. These are the same people who were saying things would not happen,” Jagdeo said.

He went on to say: “This shows the system is working. The system is working and that is important to us.”

PROFOUND IGNORANCE

Further countering opposition claims that the Police Force has become a national security risk and that a “working” anti-money laundering legislation would have prevented the issue, Jagdeo stressed that this shows a profound ignorance of all that is happening in the Police Force and a “profound lack of knowledge” of how the Anti-Money Laundering Act works.

“We have had a usual evaluation by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF). They confirmed that the government’s institutional framework, policy and national strategy are consistent with international standards,” the PPP General Secretary said.

The CFATF, in a report this year, noted Guyana’s intense efforts to fortify its financial systems against money laundering and terrorist financing, as the country emerges as a significant player in the global economy.

The evaluation, finalised in May 2024, provided a comprehensive look at the country’s advances in Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) measures, showcasing significant progress alongside critical areas for improvement.

The CFATF report commended Guyana for its proactive approach in understanding and addressing AML/CFT risks.

“This is a major thing because you are evaluated based on international standards…our institutions are in line with international anti-money laws and practices,” Jagdeo said.

To further break down the effectiveness of the system, he explained that if a person goes to a bank to make a deposit or transfer that is of a suspicious nature, the bank would file a “suspicious transaction report” with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). The FIU would then conduct an investigation before sending it to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), and the unit, in an independent way, would conduct an investigation.

LAYERS OF SAFEGUARDS

“There are layers of safeguards and sometimes people could breach them that’s why you have audit reports, departmental checks…if you bypass one layer, you get caught at another layer… GRA is also part of that because if you have unusual growth in assets these reports get sent back for people to look at,” Jagdeo said.

This, he related, shows that the government is committed to ensure that no matter how “high” a person sits, if an unlawful act is committed, the individual would have to face the consequences.

“This shows that the system is working,” Jagdeo said, contending that it is, therefore, unconscionable for the opposition and others to say that the entire Police Force should be pulled down.

“You have a lot of hardworking policemen and persons in the army who are keeping people safe; they (the opposition) want to pull down the whole organisation,” the General Secretary said.

He contrasted the situation with an incident this year in the US, where the New York Police Department’s Commissioner of Police resigned amidst corruption probes.

“Does this make the NYPD defunct or not being able to function?” Jagdeo questioned as he challenged the opposition’s claims.

The General Secretary also upbraided the opposition for implying that the PPP/C Government is interfering in police affairs.

DUPLICITOUS

He contended: “It is ill-equipped or duplicitous for anyone in the PNC or AFC to talk about interference in police work.”

The General Secretary listed examples of how the coalition administration was directing SOCU to come after PPP/C members; assigned a special branch officer to basically “spy on” its political opponents; used policemen to thwart the will of the people during the 2020 elections; and basically controlled the leadership of the Force by appointing persons they favoured, including those who were accused of corrupt practices.

Jagdeo also reflected on historical cases in the 1970s/80s when the Police Force was influenced by the PNC-R’s party paramountcy, and officers had to pledge loyalty to the party.

“They have a long history of trying control the Police Force,” Jagdeo said, affirming that the PPP has never attempted to control the Police Force.

Rather, successive PPP/C governments have invested heavily in the development of the Force and have conducted assessments to see how crucial gaps could be addressed in order to improve the professional work of the GPF, Jagdeo said.