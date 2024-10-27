News Archives
Lethem man awaits sentencing for manslaughter
Fabian Abrahams
Fabian Abrahams

FABIAN Abrahams, a 24-year-old from Kanuku Drive, Lethem, is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of his drinking companion, Leron Ault. Abrahams made his plea before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court on Tuesday last, admitting to the fatal incident that occurred on March 25, 2020.
According to the case presented in court, Abrahams and Ault were acquaintances.

On the day of the incident, Abrahams had been imbibing with friends at a shop when Ault joined the gathering. The atmosphere quickly turned tense when Ault became involved in an argument with another individual present.

In an effort to calm the situation, Abrahams stepped in. Shortly afterwards, he entered the workshop to retrieve a spanner to work on his motorcycle. Upon returning, however, the conflict between him and Ault escalated.
The altercation became violent, and in the heat of the moment, Abrahams struck Ault twice with the spanner—once on the head and once in the chest. Ault collapsed immediately, and Abrahams fled the scene.
Ault was rushed to Lethem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The following day, a post-mortem examination revealed that Ault had died from cerebral hemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head. Abrahams will return to court for sentencing on November 14, 2024.

